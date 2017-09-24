Thousands rally across Catalonia for independence from Spain
A
A
Share via Email
BARCELONA, Spain — Thousands of Catalan separatists are rallying in public squares in Barcelona and other towns in support of a disputed referendum on independence of the northeastern region from Spain.
Many are carrying pro-independence flags and signs calling for the Oct. 1 vote that the Spanish government calls illegal and has pledged to stop.
The crowds have been asked by secessionist politicians and grassroots groups to print and distribute posters supporting the vote.
Carme Forcadell, the speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament, told a Barcelona crowd, "I ask you to go out and vote! Vote for the future of Catalonia!"
Spain's
Separatists have pressed ahead anyway, vowing to declare independence if the "Yes" wins.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's Indigenous consultant resigns, files human rights complaint
-
'Glass got thrown around:' North Vancouver road rage altercation caught on video
-
'You're not a cheat': Doctor reacts to Trudeau's 'sinister' tax reform rhetoric
-
Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet, three Toronto-area MPs get big promotions