Tropical Storm Pilar likely to drench Puerto Vallarta
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Pilar has been pelting the coast of western Mexico with heavy rains and it's expected to pass near the resort of Puerto Vallarta on Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pilar had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) early Sunday and it was located about 60 miles (95
The storm is projected to stay very close to the coast for the next few days without gaining hurricane force.
The Hurricane Center says it's likely to bring 3 to 7 inches (7.5 to 17.5