Two electric linemen lost their wedding rings near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two linemen who spent days restoring power in the Tampa Bay area had the same unfortunate mishap: They lost their wedding rings.

Both were heartbroken, frustrated and hoping for some kind of mini miracle. One of the couples got lucky and now the other may have reason not to give up hope.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Michael White works for Pike Electric in Indiana. When he left Florida, he unknowingly left his ring behind in Brooksville. It had fallen to the ground while he was working and another lineman from a different company found it later and shared it on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Shawn Berry, who works for Tampa Electric also lost his ring. He had put it in his hard hat while lathering up with some sunscreen in Tampa. His hasn't yet been found.

___