Woman dies in northern Greece after deep dive

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities in Greece say that a Bulgarian woman has been killed and her husband hospitalized after diving to a great depth off Greece's northern coast.

Greece's coast guard reported her death Sunday, and said her husband was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Thessaloniki which has a unit to treat divers' decompression sickness.

A staff doctor told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the 47-year-old man who survived said that he felt sick at a depth of about 230 metres (750 feet).