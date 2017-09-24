Woman dies in northern Greece after deep dive
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities in Greece say that a Bulgarian woman has been killed and her husband hospitalized after diving to a great depth off Greece's northern coast.
Greece's coast guard reported her death Sunday, and said her husband was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Thessaloniki which has a unit to treat divers' decompression sickness.
A staff doctor told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the 47-year-old man who survived said that he felt sick at a depth of about 230
His 45-year-old wife, who was with him, became unresponsive and was pulled to the surface from 60