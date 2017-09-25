ADB raises Asia growth forecast as global conditions improve

HONG KONG — The Asian Development Bank is raising its growth forecast for Asia's developing economies because global trade and conditions in the world's biggest economies are improving more than expected.

The Manila-based lender said Tuesday it now predicts the region's economy will expand 5.9 per cent this year and 5.8 per cent in 2018.

That's up from the ADB's earlier forecast of 5.7 per cent growth for each of those two years.