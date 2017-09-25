ADB raises Asia growth forecast as global conditions improve
HONG KONG — The Asian Development Bank is raising its growth forecast for Asia's developing economies because global trade and conditions in the world's biggest economies are improving more than expected.
The Manila-based lender said Tuesday it now predicts the region's economy will expand 5.9
That's up from the ADB's earlier forecast of 5.7
The bank said a revival in trade, robust expansion in the U.S., Japan and the eurozone and a better than expected performance in China are lifting the outlook for the 45 countries covered in its latest update.
