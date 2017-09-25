News / World

ADB raises Asia growth forecast as global conditions improve

HONG KONG — The Asian Development Bank is raising its growth forecast for Asia's developing economies because global trade and conditions in the world's biggest economies are improving more than expected.

The Manila-based lender said Tuesday it now predicts the region's economy will expand 5.9 per cent this year and 5.8 per cent in 2018.

That's up from the ADB's earlier forecast of 5.7 per cent growth for each of those two years.

The bank said a revival in trade, robust expansion in the U.S., Japan and the eurozone and a better than expected performance in China are lifting the outlook for the 45 countries covered in its latest update.

