Agreement reached to end strike by video-game voice actors

LOS ANGELES — Video-game voice actors have agreed to end a nearly yearlong strike against several major gaming publishers.

The actors union SAG-AFTRA and a representative for the publishers said Monday that they reached a tentative agreement on Saturday to end the strike.

It calls for actors who work multiple sessions on games to receive additional payments and contains a requirement that companies disclose to actors what game they will be working on.

The actors began a strike against several video game companies, including Activision Productions Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc. and WB Games.