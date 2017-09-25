Asian shares mixed as focus turns to world election results
HONG KONG — Asian shares were mixed on Monday as investors turned their attention to global politics and evaluated weekend election results from Germany and New Zealand.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.4
GERMAN POLITICS: Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term but the big change was the nationalist, anti-refugee Alternative for Germany party surging into parliament with about 13
NEW ZEALAND VOTE: Prime Minister Bill English's National Party won the most votes but failed to gain an outright majority and will need help from other political parties to form a government. The coalition negotiations likely mean New Zealanders will need to wait weeks to know if English will retain the top job or if Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern might prevail.
QUOTEWORTHY: "We have certainly seen a tough weekend for elections with both the German and New Zealand election providing some reasons to unnerve investors," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
WEEK AHEAD: Politics also dominates the week's events as
WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks ended little changed on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose less than 0.1
CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 112.27 from 111.99 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.1935 from $1.1947.
ENERGY: Oil futures started the week lower. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 14 cents to $50.52 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents, or 0.2