Austria: Passenger stops driverless bus from abyss plunge
VIENNA — Austrian police say a passenger in a bus with 23 others on board narrowly averted tragedy after the driver lost consciousness, helping stop the vehicle at the point when it was already hanging over an Alpine abyss.
A police statement says the driver fainted Saturday as the bus carrying French tourists was heading downhill from a pasture nearly 2,000
The passenger dashed forward and applied the brakes. That, and a guide rail piercing the front of the bus, brought it to a halt, but only after the front end was already jutting over a 100-meter (330-foot) precipice.
Police say 10 people needed medical help, of whom four were hospitalized.