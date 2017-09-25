Bank of England warns about UK's consumer credit growth
LONDON — The Bank of England is warning of "a pocket of risk" in the rapid growth of consumer credit in the British economy.
Though it says that it is "not a material risk to economic growth"
The bank's Financial Policy Committee said Monday that lenders have been "underestimating the losses they could incur in a downturn."
The committee, which assesses financial risks to the British economy, also said that overall risks to the country's financial stability from domestic sources "are broadly unchanged" and "at a standard level."