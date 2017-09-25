Black detectives: NYPD didn't promote us because of race

NEW YORK — Three black detectives in the New York Police Department's intelligence division have filed a federal lawsuit, saying they were denied promotions because of their race.

The detectives joined the unit, which is responsible for investigating terrorism and other crimes, in 2001.

They say they had track records of solid investigative work but were passed over for promotions. They believe it is because they are black; most of the officers in the division are white, as are all the higher-ranking officers.

The police department didn't immediately comment on the allegations.