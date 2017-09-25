British lesbian wins landmark Hong Kong residency case

HONG KONG — A British lesbian has won a landmark legal challenge allowing her residency in Hong Kong, in a ruling that could make it easier for gay couples to move to the Asian financial centre .

In a ruling released Monday, Hong Kong's Court of Appeal overturned a lower court's judicial review.

The earlier decision sided with the immigration department's decision to deny the woman a spousal visa that would let her live and work in Hong Kong because the city does not recognize same-sex marriage.