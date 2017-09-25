Egypt court sentences notable opposition leader to 3 months

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced a prominent opposition leader widely expected to run against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in next year's elections to three months in prison for offending public morals.

Khaled Ali didn't attend Monday's trial at the misdemeanour court of Cairo's Dokki neighbourhood , where he was convicted for making an obscene finger gesture.

Ali was ordered to pay 1,000 Egyptian pounds (nearly $57) on bail. The verdict can be appealed but if it stands will bar him from electoral candidacy.