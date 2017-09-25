Ex-Hawaii resident, surfing expert imprisoned in Indonesia

HONOLULU — A former Big Island resident is awaiting trial in Indonesia for a surfing incident that happened two years ago.

Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2xDHYfn ) that Oahu resident Zack Moore was visiting 43-year-old Jordan Heurer in Indonesia two weeks ago when Heurer received a summons to speak with prosecutors. Moore says that conversation request turned into Heurer being suddenly arrested and imprisoned.

Heurer moved to Indonesia in 2000. He owns Kandui Villas, a luxury surf resort.

Friends, family, surfing colleagues and former resort guests are rallying to support him.