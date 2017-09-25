FBI reveals sketch of person of interest in post office bomb
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — The FBI has released a sketch and description of a person of interest in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana in which a postal worker suffered minor injuries.
The explosion occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.at the post office in East Chicago, about 20 miles (30
The person of interest is described as a thin, clean-shaven white male about 6 feet (1.8
The FBI requests that people with information call 1.800.CALL.FBI (1.800.225.5324) or submit a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov .
