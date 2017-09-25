Florida man crashes small homemade helicopter into house
A
A
Share via Email
ODESSA, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man has crashed his homemade helicopter into a house.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release says 51-year-old Bradley Bates called 911 Monday evening after his small aircraft came to a rest on the roof of a Tampa-area home.
No one was home at the time of the crash. A dog that was inside was not injured.
Bates was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.
Most Popular
-
Despite travel insurance, Alberta family hit with $80K in medical bills
-
Watch: Parents, it's time to stop leaving free money on the table
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'