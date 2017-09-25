Germany's Merkel faces tricky task to build government

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is embarking on a complicated quest to form a new government and find answers to the rise of a nationalist, anti-migrant party.

Sunday's election in Europe's biggest economy left Merkel's conservative Union bloc weakened after a campaign that focused squarely on Germany's leader of the past 12 years. However, no other party can lead a new government and Merkel herself lacks any obvious internal challenger.

Merkel's partners since 2013 in a "grand coalition" of Germany's traditionally dominant parties, the centre -left Social Democrats, vowed to go into opposition after a heavy defeat.