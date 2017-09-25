Goldy Gopher smiles, then steamrolls youth footballer

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota mascot Goldy Gopher, usually so huggable, turned out to be anything but soft when a youth football player got in his way during a halftime exhibition at the Minnesota Vikings' game this weekend.

Goldy plowed through the helmet-wearing young defender during the game that pitted mascots against youth players Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. WCCO-TV reports no one was hurt.

New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck sounded the Gjallarhorn before kickoff of the Vikings game against Tampa Bay, and several Gopher football players attended.