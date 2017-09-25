Houston residents move to new emergency shelter at mall

HOUSTON — The American Red Cross has transported more than 250 people from a Houston convention centre to a new emergency shelter in an empty department store almost a month after Hurricane Harvey displaced thousands.

The Houston Chronicle reports that storm victims began relocating from the NRG Center to the Greenspoint Mall on Friday.

Red Cross officials say the mall may be able to house storm victims for a longer period of time than other venues.

Gregory Smith is the Red Cross site director for the mall shelter. He says it's often a challenge to keep shelters open long enough to allow displaced residents to get back on their feet.