How major US stock market indexes fared Monday

Technology stocks slammed into reverse on Monday, and the losses overshadowed gains in other areas of the market to send broad U.S. indexes lower.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 5.56 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,496.66.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 53.50 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,296.09.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 56.33, or 0.9 per cent , to 6,370.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 1.18, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,451.96.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 257.83 points, or 11.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,533.49 points, or 12.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 987.48 points, or 18.3 per cent .