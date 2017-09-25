Irma recovery: Florida Keys will open to visitors Oct. 1
KEY WEST, Fla. — Florida Keys officials say the island chain hit hard by Hurricane Irma will reopen to tourists Oct. 1.
Officials made their announcement Monday, more than two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys. The storm destroyed an estimated 25
Florida Keys officials asked visitors to postpone their trips after the storm damaged power and water supplies. Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman said power and water service is now restored to customers that can receive them and a boil water notice has been lifted.
The Key West and Marathon airports have reopened, but debris removal continues and some hotels and tourist facilities are still recovering.
Key West did have its first cruise ship return to the island on Sunday.
