Killer who duped William F. Buckley dies in prison at 83

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A confessed killer of a New Jersey high school cheerleader 60 years ago who won five years of freedom in the 1970s after columnist William F. Buckley campaigned for his release has died in a California prison hospital.

A spokesman for the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation told The Associated Press on Monday that Edgar Smith died March 20. He was 83.

The death was first reported by The Washington Post this weekend.

Smith, originally of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, spent 14 years on death row for the murder of 15-year-old Victoria Zielinski.

Buckley had been convinced Smith didn't receive a fair trial and helped him win his release.

Smith was on trial in San Diego for the rape and murder of another woman in 1977 when he shocked the courtroom by confessing to killing Zielinski.