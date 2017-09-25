Man accused of kidnapping British model says case a 'sham'
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model says the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt.
The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a
Thirty-six-year-old suspect Michal Herba was in Westminster Magistrates Court Monday fighting extradition to Italy, where his brother Lukasz Pawel Herba has been arrested in the case.
Michael Herba's lawyer, George Hepburne Scott, said there were numerous problems with the case that suggest the model's claims were a sham.
A ruling on extradition is expected Friday.