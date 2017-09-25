Man accused of kidnapping British model says case a 'sham'

LONDON — A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model says the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt.

The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a phoney photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who offered to auction her online unless her agent payed a hefty ransom.

Thirty-six-year-old suspect Michal Herba was in Westminster Magistrates Court Monday fighting extradition to Italy, where his brother Lukasz Pawel Herba has been arrested in the case.

Michael Herba's lawyer, George Hepburne Scott, said there were numerous problems with the case that suggest the model's claims were a sham.