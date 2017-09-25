Man charged in shooting of Virginia deputy

MONROE, Va. — Virginia state police have charged a man in the shooting of a deputy.

The deputy was shot in the head, but escaped serious injury. He was treated and released from the hospital after the shooting Friday night during a traffic stop in Amherst County.

State police said Trevor Ewers of Monroe is charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.