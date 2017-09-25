Memo to GOP: Red states also among losers in health bill

WASHINGTON — Memo to Republican senators: Many of the states President Donald Trump won last year would lose significant federal financing under the last-ditch Republican health care bill headed for a possible showdown in the Senate this week.

Among red states and swing states expected to lose: Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, and Ohio.

In state after state, such cuts could swell the number of uninsured people.

The political implications are clear for Republicans girding for midterm elections in 2018 to determine control of Congress, as well as for the next presidential race in 2020.