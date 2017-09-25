Pakistan to indict finance minister over graft charges

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistan court will indict the finance minister over graft allegations after authorities found he had assets that did not match his reported income.

A lawyer for Ishaq Dar says the finance minister appeared in court Monday after flying back from London and will be indicted on Wednesday. The lawyer, Amjad Pervez, says his client denies any wrongdoing.

Dar was swept up in the corruption case stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm, which appeared to show that senior officials, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had undisclosed assets.

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Sharif in July, forcing him to step down. Sharif, who is due in court Tuesday, has denied any wrongdoing.