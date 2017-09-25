Pakistani cricket star Khan urges Trump to talk to Taliban

ISLAMABAD — A cricket legend who may be Pakistan's future prime minister says the United States should stop trying to destroy the Taliban and instead talk to them with help from Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Imran Khan, considered a likely contender for premier after next year's parliamentary elections, rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's allegation that his country harbours extremists. He said Pakistanis "felt hurt" when Trump blamed Pakistan for sheltering militants while unveiling the U.S. strategy for Afghanistan in August.

He said that the Taliban have safe havens in Afghanistan and that Pakistan is being subjected the group's attacks launched from Afghan soil.