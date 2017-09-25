Passenger jet has emergency at California airport

FRESNO, Calif. — Airline officials say a haze was visible inside a jet after it landed at a California airport, prompting 150 passengers to make an early exit.

Allegiant Air said no passengers or any of the six crew members were injured when the plane from Las Vegas landed Monday at Fresno International Airport and passengers left down a set of stairs.

Allegiant officials blame the situation on a mechanical problem.

Before the aircraft reached a gate, crew members asked passengers to collect their carry-on items and exit the plane.

Officials say the early departure came out of an abundance of caution.

Federal Aviation Administration officials called it an emergency.