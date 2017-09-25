Police: Car hits witness in murder case at Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS — A vehicle struck and injured a witness in a murder trial on a sidewalk outside a downtown Las Vegas courthouse Monday in a hit-and-run that police called an intentional act.

The woman who was injured knows and described the female driver of the white or cream-colored Cadillac sedan that struck her near a bus stop at the bottom of some concrete stairs at the Regional Justice Center, Las Vegas police Capt. Andrew Walsh said.

"She was here for a court proceeding when she was struck by that vehicle," Walsh said. "We believe the victim and the suspects may know each other. We are investigating this at this point as if it was an intentional act."

It was not clear whether the crash was directly related to the trial or stemmed from another dispute between the victim and the driver, Walsh said. Police did not release either woman's identity.

Walsh said investigators were collecting surveillance video from several locations outside the 17-story courthouse and believed the driver was alone inside the car.

Court officials said the injured woman is on the witness list in the trial of Asa Javon Brown, 24.

He faces a murder charge in the September 2016 shooting death of Jessie Mann Bush, 47, at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas. Brown was arrested in Arizona two days after the slaying and sent back to Nevada later that month.

Jury selection in his case began last week in Clark County District Court. It was not immediately clear if the woman had testified.

Brown's defence attorneys, Ryan Helmick and Jack Buchanan, and prosecutors Giancarlo Pesci and Steven Rose didn't immediately respond to telephone and email messages.