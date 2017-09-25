Polish leader skeptical on laws to be proposed by president

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's top politician says he and the nation's president differ on the shape of an overhaul of judicial bodies that is at the heart of Poland's standoff with the European Union.

The head of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, made the comment hours before President Andrzej Duda is to present his proposals for reorganizing the Supreme Court and a top judicial body.

Duda has vetoed bills proposed by Kaczynski's party and says he will hammer out his own proposals, angering Kaczynski.

Protesters see the ruling party's plans as subjecting judges to political influence, in violence of EU rules.