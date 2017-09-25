Q&A: Why Japan's Prime Minister Abe is calling an election
TOKYO — Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will dissolve the lower house of parliament on Thursday to call a snap election on Oct. 22, more than a year before required by law. It's widely seen as a bid to reconsolidate his grip on power in the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party, increasing his chances of extending his premiership next year by winning a third three-year term as party leader. A look at why he's doing it now, and what's at stake:
Q: The four-year term for the more powerful 475-member lower house ends in December 2018. Why call an election now?
A: Several factors make the timing relatively good, and Abe has apparently concluded that the risks of waiting outweigh the risks of an election. His support rating, which plunged below 30
Q: What are Abe's prospects of winning the election, and then extending his leadership next year?
A: The ruling party is all but certain to retain a majority, but it could lose some seats and the two-thirds majority it holds with its coalition partner, the smaller Komei party. Still, a solid victory would bolster Abe's chances of a third term as president of the LDP in the next leadership election in September 2018. "Mr. Abe simply wants to win. He wants to maintain a comfortable majority ahead of the party leadership election next year," said political analyst Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation. A third term seemed assured early this year, but the plunge in his popularity this summer chipped away at his once rock-solid position. A big-enough election win would help him keep at bay potential challengers, such as former Cabinet members Fumio Kishida and Shigeru Ishiba.
Q: What's at stake?
A: If he wins another three-year term as party leader, he could continue as prime minister through the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. That would give him more time to pursue his longtime goal of revising Japan's postwar, U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution, a contentious issue that requires approval by two-thirds of parliament and a public referendum. The election, if it follows previous ones, will largely focus on the economy. Abe on Monday pledged more government spending on education and child care by using part of the revenue from a planned 2019 consumption tax hike from the current 8
