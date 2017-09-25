Semi-autonomous Cadillacs en route to dealerships
DETROIT — General Motors' Cadillac luxury brand is going on a cross-country drive to show off its version of a car that almost drives itself on the freeway.
A dozen Cadillac CT6 sedans equipped with GM's "Super Cruise" system will leave New York Monday and head for Los Angeles. The drive comes as cars with Super Cruise start arriving at dealerships.
Cadillac calls Super Cruise the first hands-free driver-assist system for freeways. It will keep the car