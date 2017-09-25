News / World

Target to up hourly base pay to $15 by end of 2020

FILE - This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, file photo, shows a Target store in Hialeah, Fla. Target Corp. is raising its minimum hourly wage for its workers to $11 starting in October 2017 and then to $15 by the end of 2020 in a move it says will help it better recruit and retain staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NEW YORK — Target Corp. is raising its minimum hourly wage to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020 in a move it says will help it better recruit and retain staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers.

Target's initiative is part of its overall strategy to reinvent its business. But its move to increase entry-level hourly pay to $15 far exceeds not only the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour but the entry-level hourly base pay at Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, and at plenty of other retail peers whose minimum hourly pay hovers around $10.

The changes come at a time when there's growing concern for the hourly workers' plight. At the same time, competition for workers is becoming increasingly stiff.

