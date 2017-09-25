Testimony on travel is focus of Menendez corruption trial
NEWARK, N.J. — Testimony in the bribery trial of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has resumed in New Jersey.
Jurors are hearing Monday from an FBI agent testifying about trips Menendez took to the Dominican Republic to visit a wealthy friend and campaign donor.
Menendez is charged with accepting free travel and other gifts as well as campaign donations from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for political influence.
The trial is in its fourth week.