The Latest: Philippines respects split on ASEAN statement

YANGON, Myanmar — The Latest on the continuing exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar violence (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Philippines says it respects Malaysia's decision to dissociate itself from a statement on Myanmar's Rakhine state issued by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano as chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Malaysia said Sunday the statement misrepresents the reality of the situation, omits reference to Rohingya Muslims and was not based on consensus — a rare public spat in ASEAN, which prides itself on deciding issues by consensus.

Manila's Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday the Philippines, as ASEAN chair, issued the statement taking into account sentiments of other members of the 10-member regional bloc and after consulting Malaysia.