The Latest: Venezuela: US travel ban an opinion 'strategy'

1:30 p.m.

Venezuela's top diplomat is calling U.S. President Donald Trump's new travel ban on certain Venezuelan government officials an attempt to manipulate public opinion against the country.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza spoke Monday at a news conference at the United Nations. He said Trump's order is "an unfounded strategy to soften the public opinion and to try to make a case against Venezuela."

On Sunday, Trump signed an order that will bar certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families from entering the U.S.

Arreaza said his country is "looking for channels" to the Trump administration and is open to having a dialogue. But he says: "If we are attacked, we will respond in the same field."

Earlier Monday, he told the U.N. General Assembly that Trump acted like "the world's emperor." Trump had said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was running a "corrupt regime."

Noon

Venezuela's Supreme Court gutted the opposition-controlled congress in March. The ruling was later reversed. Recently, a new constitutional assembly composed entirely of government loyalists has gone after Maduro's political opponents.