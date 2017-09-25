Thousands of Libyans march for new politician, others oppose

TRIPOLI, Libya — Nearly 2,000 demonstrators have gathered in the Libyan capital in support of a Switzerland-based Libyan businessman who had called for a rally to reject the leadership of both main sides in the divided country.

Basit Igtet has sought political entree in the oil-rich country before and has recently gathered thousands of Facebook followers and proposed himself as a potential leader for the country, split between rival militia-backed factions in the east and west.

Both sides opposed the rally, and hundreds of counter-demonstrators attended and shouted anti-Igtet slogans.