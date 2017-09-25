US commerce secretary visits Beijing ahead of Trump trip

BEIJING — U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Washington is hoping for concrete progress during President Donald Trump's planned trip to China amid rising trade tensions.

Ross met Monday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the country's top economic official, during a three-nation Asian tour. Trump is due to visit Beijing later this year.

Ross told Li that "we hope there will be some very good deliverables," or commitments on disputed issues. The secretary said that "would be the best single outcome for both countries."