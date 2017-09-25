US stock indexes dip as weak tech stocks offset energy gains
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes inched lower Monday in a quiet open to trading for the week. Technology stocks fell, but gains for oil producers and other energy companies kept the losses in check.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1
Smaller stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 4 points, or 0.3
TECH TURBULENCE: Tech stocks in the S&P 500 lost 1
ENERGIZED: The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 65 cents, or 1.3
The higher prices helped lift stocks across the energy sector, which rose 1
REVVED UP: Genuine Parts jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it said it would buy Alliance Automotive Group, a European distributor of auto parts, tools and workshop equipment. Genuine Parts valued the deal at $2 billion, including the repayment of debt.
Genuine Parts gained $6.15, or 7
MARKETS ABROAD: Germany's DAX index rose 0.2
The CAC 40 fell 0.3
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5
YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.24
CURRENCIES: The euro fell to $1.1882 from $1.1941 late Friday, and the British pound slipped to $1.3519 from $1.3527. The dollar inched up to 112.15 Japanese yen from 112.05 yen.
COMMODITIES: Gold slipped 80 cents to $1,296.70 per ounce, silver fell 5 cents to $16.93 per ounce and copper lost a penny to $2.93 per pound.
Natural gas dropped 1 cent to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.83 per gallon and wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $1.65 per gallon.