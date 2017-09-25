Venezuela: Trump acted 'like the world's emperor' at UN

Venezuela's top diplomat says U.S. President Donald Trump acted "as if he were the world's emperor" at the United Nations last week.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza spoke Monday at the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders.

Last week, Trump told the assembly Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was running a "corrupt regime." Maduro responded from Caracas by calling Trump "the new Hitler" of international politics.

On Sunday, Trump signed an order that will bar certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families from entering the U.S.

Venezuela's Supreme Court gutted the opposition-controlled congress in March. The ruling was later reversed. Recently, a new constitutional assembly composed entirely of government loyalists has gone after Maduro's political opponents.