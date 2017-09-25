Wife of ex-coach pleads guilty to statutory rape charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The wife of a former high school assistant football coach in Tennessee has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old player on her husband's team.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports Kelsey McCarter, 27, pleaded guilty to seven counts, including six charges of statutory rape. The report says she agreed to a three-year prison term but could be eligible for release after serving about a third of her sentence.

The mother of a Knoxville high school sophomore says the encounters occurred in 2015 while the teen had lived with McCarter and her husband, Justin McCarter. The husband had invited the student to live at their home after the teen faced behavioural problems, according to the report.

Justin McCarter resigned last year.

