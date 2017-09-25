Zinke: One-third of Interior employees not loyal to Trump
WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump, adding that he is working to change the department's regulatory culture to be more business friendly.
In a speech Monday to an oil industry group, Zinke compared Interior to a pirate ship that captures "a prized ship at sea and only the captain and the first mate row over" to finish the mission.
Zinke said he is pursuing a major reorganization that would push much of the agency's decision-making outside Washington and move several agencies to the West.