Zuckerberg visits Philly, orders cheesesteak like a local
PHILADELPHIA — When Mark Zuckerberg comes to Philadelphia, he does as Philadelphians do.
The Facebook CEO on Sunday posted a picture of himself ordering a cheesesteak at one of the city's most well-known eateries. The caption reads: "
Employees of The Original Pat's King of Steaks say the tech billionaire even knows how to order the sandwich like a local, saying "Whiz wit" to let cooks know that he wanted his steaks topped with Cheez Whiz and onions.
Pat's night manager Michael Boninfante tells KYW-TV that it was "really cool to find out that a guy larger than life, at the end of the day, is just a normal guy."