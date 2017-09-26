Abortion clinic seeks to sue Ohio over budget restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cleveland abortion clinic is asking Ohio's high court to grant it legal standing to sue over abortion-related restrictions tucked into the state's 2013 budget bill.

Preterm of Cleveland argued Tuesday that the provisions impose added administrative and caseload burdens that clearly qualify the clinic to proceed with its legal challenge.

The clinic disputes budget provisions that required more frequent renewal of a clinic's emergency transfer agreement with a local hospital and testing for a fetal heartbeat before an abortion can be conducted.

The state told justices the clinic has not demonstrated true or threatened harm from the regulatory changes and so can't legally sue.