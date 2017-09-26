Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen in west

KABUL — An Afghan official says that at least two police officers have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in western Herat province.

Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor in Herat, says that three other officers were wounded in Tuesday's attack. He says the police were on a routine patrol in Ghoryan district when the bomb exploded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another report, district police chief Rahmatullah Khan says that one policeman and six Taliban were killed in a gunbattle overnight in northern Takhar province, in Khoja Ghor district.