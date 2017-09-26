AP Newsbreak: Saudis threaten fallout if Yemen probe passes

GENEVA — Saudi Arabia has threatened other countries over a proposed resolution at the U.N.'s leading human rights body that would send international, independent investigators into war-torn Yemen.

A Saudi letter obtained by The Associated Press shows the kingdom has warned that adoption of the proposal by Canada and the Netherlands at the Human Rights Council could "negatively affect" their trade and diplomatic ties with the rich, influential kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states are pushing a rival resolution that would reinforce a domestic investigation under the Saudi-backed government.