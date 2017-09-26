Appeals court: Singapore blogger should be granted US asylum

CHICAGO — A federal immigration appeals court has sided with a Chicago immigration judge's decision to grant asylum to a teenage blogger from Singapore.

Attorneys for Amos Yee said Tuesday they'd received a Board of Immigration Appeals decision agreeing that the 18-year-old had fear of being persecuted upon return to Singapore.

Yee is at a county jail outside Chicago, but attorney Sandra Grossman anticipates he'll be released soon.

His online posts mocking and criticizing the city-state's government twice landed him in a Singapore jail. He was first detained by U.S. immigration authorities in December at O'Hare International Airport.