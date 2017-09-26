Authorities investigate fatal police shooting in Tennessee

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — Authorities say police in Tennessee fatally shot a man who drew a gun on officers.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two officers from the Fairview Police Department responded early Tuesday to a disturbance call at a home in Williamson County.

The statement says officers encountered an armed man outside the home who refused to comply with commands and who drew his firearm after one officer deployed a stun gun that was ineffective. Authorities say that's when one of the officers fired his gun, killing the man.

Neither officer was injured.