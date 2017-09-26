Burn ban eased in North Cascades and northwestern region
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Officials have lifted a ban on campfires in North Cascades National Park, which officials say compliments the rescinding of campfire restrictions throughout the northwestern part of the state.
North Cascades National Park Service Complex spokeswoman Denise Shultz said Tuesday the ban put into place earlier this month because of extreme fire danger is over, effective immediately.
She says campfires in the national park are allowed in designated areas at campsites.
The burn ban lift coincides with the easing of similar burn bans from the Washington Department of Natural Resources in Chelan, Skagit and Whatcom counties, where recreational campfires are now allowed in approved fire pits.
