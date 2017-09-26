Burn ban eased in North Cascades and northwestern region

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Officials have lifted a ban on campfires in North Cascades National Park, which officials say compliments the rescinding of campfire restrictions throughout the northwestern part of the state.

North Cascades National Park Service Complex spokeswoman Denise Shultz said Tuesday the ban put into place earlier this month because of extreme fire danger is over, effective immediately.

She says campfires in the national park are allowed in designated areas at campsites.