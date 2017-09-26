Businesses give $300M toward K-12 computer science education
DETROIT — A coalition of businesses including Amazon, Google and General Motors has agreed to give $300 million to boost K-12 computer science programs across the U.S.
Internet Association CEO Michael Beckerman announced Tuesday that the private-sector contribution will come in over the next five years. Beckerman led a panel discussion at a downtown Detroit high-rise that featured President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.
Her visit to Detroit came a day after the president announced a plan to spend at least $200 million annually on competitive grants so schools can broaden access to computer science education.
Ivanka Trump said "knowing how to code is really foundational toward success in any industry."
