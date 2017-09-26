Chicago officers photographed taking a knee, face reprimand

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers are facing reprimands after they were photographed kneeling alongside an activist in what she called a show of support for NFL players protesting police brutality and racism.

The photo posted on Instagram Sunday shows two black, uniformed officers kneeling beside the woman, each with a fist raised.

The caption reads: "That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes... then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick (sic)... and they also say yes... then you ask them to Kneel.!"

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the officers will be reprimanded and reminded that department policy prohibits making political statements while in uniform.